September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Herbert E. Germain 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05104


In re ESTATE of Herbert E. Germain

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of Herbert E. Germain, late of Essex, Vermont 05452.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 8/27/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Margaret "Peggy" Bushey

Executor/Administrator: Margaret "Peggy" Bushey c/o Paul R. Morwood, 333 Dorset St., S. Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164

Publication Date: September 29, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Unit, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

