Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman 

In re ESTATE of Barbara Fischman
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Barbara Fischman, late of Williston, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cheryl Fischman
Executor/Administrator: Cheryl Fischman, 36 Third Street, Barre, VT 05641
802-793-4353
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 11/24/21
Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511
