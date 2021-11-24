 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05500


In re ESTATE of Barbara Fischman

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Barbara Fischman, late of Williston, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cheryl Fischman

Executor/Administrator: Cheryl Fischman, 36 Third Street, Barre, VT 05641

cherylfischman@gmail.com

802-793-4353

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 11/24/21

Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division

175 Main Street, P.O. Box 511

Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511

