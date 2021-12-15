 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph LaChapelle, Jr. | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph LaChapelle, Jr. 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05562 Cnpr


In re ESTATE of Joseph LaChapelle, Jr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Joseph LaChapelle, Jr., late of Hinesburg.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 12/07/2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nancy A. LaChapelle

Executor/Administrator: Nancy A. LaChapelle c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080 (802) 860-7266 michelle@drislanelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 12/15/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

175 Main Street

Burlington, Vermont 05401

