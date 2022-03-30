State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-05698 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Thomas S. Eriksen
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Thomas S. Eriksen, late of Charlotte, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/25/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Patricia E. Johnson
Executor/Administrator: Patricia E. Johnson, c/o David C. Venman, Esq. P.O. Box 183
Vergennes, Vermont 05491
(802) 877-3551
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 30th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington VT 05402
