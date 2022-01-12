 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr. | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr. 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06007


In re ESTATE of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr., late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 10/8/2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cheryl Knipe

Executor/Administrator: Cheryl Knipe, c/o Julie Hoyt, Esq., Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC, 1795 Williston Rd., Ste. 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 julie@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: Jan 12, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

