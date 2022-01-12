Notice to Creditors: Estate of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Lawrence F. Brown, Jr., late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 10/8/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cheryl Knipe
Executor/Administrator: Cheryl Knipe, c/o Julie Hoyt, Esq., Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC, 1795 Williston Rd., Ste. 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 julie@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: Jan 12, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
find, follow, fan us: