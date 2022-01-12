 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kevin Kolinich | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kevin Kolinich 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06346


In re ESTATE of Kevin Kolinich

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Kevin Kolinich, late of Essex Junction, VT 05452.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 1/3/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kelly Cota

Executor/Administrator: Kelly Cota, 38 Longmeadow East, Grand Isle, VT 05458 802-324-5212 kellycota01@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: Jan 12, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

