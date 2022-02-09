 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Douglas, Jr. | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 09, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Douglas, Jr. 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06845


In re ESTATE of Harold Douglas, Jr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Harold Douglas, Jr., late of Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 02/07/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William E. Drislane

Executor/Administrator: William E. Drislane, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495 bill@drislanelaw.com 802-860-7266

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 2/9/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

