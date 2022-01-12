Notice to Creditors: Estate of Larry McNall 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Larry McNall
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Larry McNall, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: December 22, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Rebecca McNall
Executor/Administrator: Rebecca McNall; c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.
Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick; PO Box 174
Essex Junction, VT 05453
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/12/22
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
