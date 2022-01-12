 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Mary Viens | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Mary Viens 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-07019 Cnpr


In re ESTATE of Mary Viens

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Mary Viens, late of Colchester, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: December 22, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Phillip L. Viens

Executor/Administrator: Phillip L. Viens; c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.
Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick; PO Box 174
Essex Junction, VT 05453

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/12/22

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Chittenden Unit
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401

