Notice to Creditors: Sean P. Mahoney 

In re ESTATE of Sean P. Mahoney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Sean P. Mahoney, late of Charlotte, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 12/3/2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Eamon M. Mahoney
Executor/Administrator: Eamon M. Mahoney, 69 Janet Circle, Burlington, VT 05408 802-373-6555 mahoney.eamon@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 12/8/21
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
175 Main St.
Burlington, Vermont 05401
