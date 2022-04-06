Notice to Creditors: William P. Losch 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: WILLIAM P. LOSCH, late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 3/30/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Budgeta Back
Executor/Administrator: Bridget Losch
1465 East Lakeshore Drive City, State, Zip Colchester, VT 05446 702-280-2355
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 6th 2022
Name of Probate Court:
Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: