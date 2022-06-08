Notice to Creditors: Estate of James Paul Prim, Sr. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re Estate of James Paul Prim, Sr.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: James Paul Prim, Sr., late of Milton, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 05/23/2022
/s/ Kristy Burnett
Kristy Burnett, Administrator
227 Oak Knoll Road, Williston, VT 05495
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: June 8, 2022
Address of Probate Court:
Vermont Superior Court
Chittenden Unit - Probate Division
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
