June 08, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of James Paul Prim, Sr. 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-00967


In re Estate of James Paul Prim, Sr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: James Paul Prim, Sr., late of Milton, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 05/23/2022

/s/ Kristy Burnett

Kristy Burnett, Administrator

227 Oak Knoll Road, Williston, VT 05495

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: June 8, 2022

Address of Probate Court:

Vermont Superior Court

Chittenden Unit - Probate Division

PO Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

