 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Curtis L. Cootware | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Curtis L. Cootware 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01031

In re ESTATE of CURTIS L. COOTWARE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: CURTIS L. COOTWARE, late of Colchester, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 12/20/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ ASHLEY LACEY

Executor/Administrator: Ashley Lacey C/O Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, So. Burlington, VT 05403, 802-862-2135, morwood.paul@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: January 11, 2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511 Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation