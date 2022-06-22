 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Roland J LeBlanc | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Roland J LeBlanc 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01090


In re ESTATE of Roland J LeBlanc

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Roland J LeBlanc, late of Burlington, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: June 15, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mary Jane Lemay

Executor/Administrator: Mary Jane Lemay, 384 Depot Road, Colchester, VT 05446 802-363-1411 maryjane@ablevt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/22/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden District Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 174 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

