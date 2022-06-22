Notice to Creditors: Estate of Roland J LeBlanc 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Roland J LeBlanc
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Roland J LeBlanc, late of Burlington, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 15, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mary Jane Lemay
Executor/Administrator: Mary Jane Lemay, 384 Depot Road, Colchester, VT 05446 802-363-1411 maryjane@ablevt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/22/22
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden District Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 174 Main Street, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
