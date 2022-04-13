 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Horace Ross Baker, Jr. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Horace Ross Baker, Jr. 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01171


In re ESTATE of Horace Ross Baker, Jr

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Horace Ross Baker, Jr, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Feb. 14, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Warren R. Baker

Executor/Administrator: Warren R. Baker, c/o Julie Hoyt, Esq., Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC, 1795 Williston Rd., South Burlington, VT 05403 (802) 864-5951 julie@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 4/13/22

Name of Probate Court: Debra Brunell, Register, Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation