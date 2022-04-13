Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Homan 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Richard Homan
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Richard William Homan, late of South Burlington, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 4/13/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Bridget Edwards
Executor/Administrator: Bridget Edwards, 65 Russell St, Winooski, VT 05404 802-922-7285 bridget.m.edwards@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 4/13/22
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
