April 20, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Alfred Kloeckner 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01537


In re ESTATE of Alfred Kloeckner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Alfred Kloeckner, late of Shelburne/Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 6, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Andrew T. Kloeckner

Executor/Administrator: Andrew T. Kloeckner, 129 Maplewood Drive, Shelburne, Vermont 05482

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 20, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402

