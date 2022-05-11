 Notice to Creditors: Estate of George Beattie | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 11, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of George Beattie 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01967


In re ESTATE of George Beattie

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: George Beattie, late of Colchester.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 5/2/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Felicia Shewbart

Executor/Administrator: /s/ Felicia Shewbart c/o Daphne Moritz at Sheehey Furlong & Behm P.C., PO Box 66, Burlington, VT 05401-0066 802-864-9891 dmoritz@sheeheyvt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 11, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511

