Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kenneth McCormick 

In re ESTATE of Kenneth McCormick
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Kenneth McCormick, late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: May 2, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Launa L. Slater
Executor/Administrator: Kristy Clark, c/o Launa L. Slater, Wiener & Slater, PLLC, 110 Main Street, Suite 4F, Burlington, VT 05401 802-863-1836 launa@wsvtlaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 4, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511
