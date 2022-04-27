Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Bessmer 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Janet Bessmer
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Janet Bessmer, late of Williston, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 19, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cynthia J. Bessmer
Executor/Administrator: Cynthia J. Bessmer, 14 Sweet William Way, Orr's Island, Maine 04066
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 27, 2022 and May 4, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden District Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402
