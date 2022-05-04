 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Bessmer | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 04, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Bessmer 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02262


In re ESTATE of Janet Bessmer

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Janet Bessmer, late of Williston, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 19, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Cynthia J. Bessmer

Executor/Administrator: Cynthia J. Bessmer, 14 Sweet William Way, Orr's Island, Maine 04066

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 27, 2022 and May 4, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden District Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402

