Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Corti 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Robert Corti
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Robert Corti, late of Westford, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 5/4/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William D. Corti
Executor/Administrator: /s/ William D. Corti, c/o Jeff Wick, 1 Grove Street, Essex Jct., VT 05452
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 18, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401
find, follow, fan us: