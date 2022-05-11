Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jacqueline Ann Brown 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Jacqueline Ann Brown
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Jacqueline Ann Brown, late of South Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 4/27/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David R. Brown, Wendy J. Munsell
Executor/Administrator: /s/ David R. Brown, Wendy J. Munsell, 125 Green Street, Apt 8, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461 (802) 482-3531 wjmunsell@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 11, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511
