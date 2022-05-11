 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jacqueline Ann Brown | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 11, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jacqueline Ann Brown 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02451


In re ESTATE of Jacqueline Ann Brown

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Jacqueline Ann Brown, late of South Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 4/27/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David R. Brown, Wendy J. Munsell

Executor/Administrator: /s/ David R. Brown, Wendy J. Munsell, 125 Green Street, Apt 8, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461 (802) 482-3531 wjmunsell@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 11, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05402-0511

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation