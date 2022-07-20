 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anthony Trono | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 20, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anthony Trono 

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02580

In re ESTATE of Anthony Trono

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Anthony Trono late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 7/8/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kathy Deal

Executor/Administrator: Kathy Deal, Geraldine E. Stewart, Esq; Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd, Ste 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-591 gerry@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 7/20/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

