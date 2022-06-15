 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Catherine B. Nelson | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 15, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Catherine B. Nelson 

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02924


In re ESTATE of Catherine B. Nelson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Catherine B. Nelson, late of South Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 06/08/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Marion R. Nelson

Executor/Administrator: Marion R. Nelson, Executor, c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495, 802-860-7266 michelle@drislanelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/15/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

