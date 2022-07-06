Notice to Creditors: Estate of Mark W. Champagne 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Mark W. Champagne
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Mark W. Champagne, late of Essex Junction, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 5/12/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Rhiannon M Champagne
Executor/Administrator: Rhiannon M Champagne, c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 7/6/22
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Unit
Address of Probate Court: P O Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
