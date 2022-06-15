 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andre Lemieux | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 15, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Andre Lemieux 

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03423


In re ESTATE of Andre Lemieux

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Andre Lemieux, late of Williston.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Eric B. Lemieux

Executor/Administrator: Eric B. Lemieux, 155 Westford Rd, Milton, VT 05468 toolcrafter802@gmail.com 802-355-5680

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/15/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

