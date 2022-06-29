 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Ronald Sloan | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Ronald Sloan 

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03498


In re ESTATE of Ronald Sloan

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Ronald Sloan, late of Winooski, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 6/21/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Valerie Hersey

Executor/Administrator: Valerie Hersey, Sheehey Furlong & Behm P.C. 30 Main St., 6th Floor, Burlington, VT 05401 802-864-9891 aduffy@sheeheyvt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/29/22

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation