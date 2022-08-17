Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rodney Bruner 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Rodney Bruner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Rodney Bruner late of Underhill.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 12, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Michelle Bruner
Executor/Administrator: Michelle Bruner; c/o Corey Wood, Esq.; PO Box 174, Essex Jct., VT 05453-0174 (802) 879-6304 cwood@bpflegal.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 17, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
