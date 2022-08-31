 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 31, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Elsie Anna Franko

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Elsie Anna Franko late of Wheelock, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 8/24/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Guy Franko

Executor/Administrator: Guy Franko, 2800 Lake Rd, Charlotte, VT 05445 802-734-4716 gfranko@gmavt.net

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/31/2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

