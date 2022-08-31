State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03760 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Elsie Anna Franko
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Elsie Anna Franko late of Wheelock, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 8/24/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Guy Franko
Executor/Administrator: Guy Franko, 2800 Lake Rd, Charlotte, VT 05445 802-734-4716 gfranko@gmavt.net
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/31/2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: