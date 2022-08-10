Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jon Russell Howell 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Jon Russell Howell
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Jon Russell Howell late of Shelburne.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 8/8/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Craig R. Howell
Executor/Administrator: Craig R. Howell, c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/10/22
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 174 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
