August 10, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jon Russell Howell 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-04125

In re ESTATE of Jon Russell Howell

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Jon Russell Howell late of Shelburne.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 8/8/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Craig R. Howell

Executor/Administrator: Craig R. Howell, c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/10/22

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 174 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

