Notice to Creditors: Estate of Albert Bernasconi 

In re ESTATE of Albert Bernasconi
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Albert Bernasconi, late of Underhill, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 4/12/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Gerard Bernasconi
Executor/Administrator: Gerard Bernasconi, 49 Meadow Lane, Underhill, Vermont 05489 802-578-1610 gerardbernasconi@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 4/20/22
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Probate Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, Vermont 05402
