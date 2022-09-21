State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-04715 

In re ESTATE of KEVIN O'HARA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: KEVIN O'HARA, late of Colchester, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 7/19/22

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Caitlin J. O-Hara-Whalen

Executor/Administrator: Caitlin J. O-Hara-Whalen c/o Gravel & Shea, PC P.O. Box 369

Burlington, VT 05402 802 658 0220

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: September, 21 2022

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401