State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-04715 

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 21, 2022 at 10:22 a.m.
In re ESTATE of KEVIN O'HARA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: KEVIN O'HARA, late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 7/19/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Caitlin J. O-Hara-Whalen
Executor/Administrator: Caitlin J. O-Hara-Whalen c/o Gravel & Shea, PC P.O. Box 369
Burlington, VT 05402 802 658 0220
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: September, 21 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
