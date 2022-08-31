 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05086 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05086 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Maurice Roussin, Jr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Maurice Roussin, Jr. late of Milton, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: August 26, 2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Michael Roussin

Executor/Administrator: Michael Roussin, 30 Bushey Road, Fairfax, VT 05454 802-999-8654 mroussin12@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: August 31, 2022 and September 7, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

