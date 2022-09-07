State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05086 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Maurice Roussin, Jr.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Maurice Roussin, Jr. late of Milton, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: August 26, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Michael Roussin
Executor/Administrator: Michael Roussin, 30 Bushey Road, Fairfax, VT 05454 802-999-8654 mroussin12@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 31, 2022 and September 7, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
