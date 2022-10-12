State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05178 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Martha Allen
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Martha Allen, late of Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 10/08/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Gordon Allen
Executor/Administrator: Gordon Allen, c/o Sharon M. Winn, Esq. PO BOX 10, Adamant, VT 05640, (802) 595 5888
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/12/2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
