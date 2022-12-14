State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
IN RE: Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes, late of Charlotte, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 8/5/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Anne Cox
Executor/Administrator: Anne Cox c/o Julie Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd, Suite 125 South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 julie@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days'
Publication Date: December, 14th 2022
Name of Probate Court:
Chittenden Country Probate,
ATTN: Debra Brunell, Register
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402
