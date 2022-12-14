 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 14, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215 

Published December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

IN RE: Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes, late of Charlotte, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 8/5/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Anne Cox
Executor/Administrator: Anne Cox c/o Julie Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd, Suite 125 South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 julie@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days'
Publication Date: December, 14th 2022

Name of Probate Court:
Chittenden Country Probate,

ATTN: Debra Brunell, Register
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation