May 25, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05395 

In re ESTATE of Robin Latulippe

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Robin Latulippe, late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: September 27, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Alicia Latulippe

Executor/Administrator: /s/ Alicia Latulippe, c/o Jeff Wick, 1 Grove Street, Essex Jct., VT 05452

917-282-5256

jeff@wickandmaddocks.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 25, 2022

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

