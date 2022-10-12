 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05730 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05730 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of: JOYCE BOISVINE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: JOYCE BOISVINE, late of Williston, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 9/30/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nicole Huff
Executor/Administrator: Nicole Huff, 1954 North Ave, Burlington, VT 05408 802-777-2306
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: October 12th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO BOX 511, Burlington, VT 05402

