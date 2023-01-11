Notice to Creditors: Estate of Frederick George Delibac 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Frederick George Delibac
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Frederick George Delibac, late of Burlington, VT, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 12/22/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Vicki Himelright
Executor/Administrator: Vicki Himelright, 2541 Stonesedge Blvd, Little River, SC 29566, (843) 458-3536, turtlehammie@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: January 11, 2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
