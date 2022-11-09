State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05958 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Joan B. Foley
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Joan B. Foley, late of South Burlington,, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 11/02/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kimberly Edwards
Executor/Administrator: Kimberly Edwards, JARRETT HOYT 1795 Williston Rd Suite 125, South Burlington VT 05403 802-864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: November 9
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: PO BOX 511, Burlington VT 05401
