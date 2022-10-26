State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06122 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of: SHANE MULLEN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: SHANE MULLEN , late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated:
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/
Executor/Administrator: KYLIE HAYNES, 757 VT ROUTE 105 SHELDON, VT 05450, 802-782-6460
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: October 26th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
