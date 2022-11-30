State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06543 In re Estate of CATHERINE BACKES 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: CATHERINE BACKES , late of South Burlington, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Nov 20th, 2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William E. Drislane
Executor/Administrator: William E. Drislane, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495 (802) 860-7266
michelle@drislanelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: November 30th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, Burlington VT 05401
