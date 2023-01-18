State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division-Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-06828 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: JOHN RINELLI, late of Shelburne, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: January 10, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Ivan Goldstein, Administrator
Ivan Goldstein, Adm'r
Estate of John Rinelli
65 Lakeview Terrace
Burlington, VT 05401
Telephone: (802) 863-2640
Email: frank@kochmanlaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/18/23
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
