State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06860 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
In re ESTATE of Kim Coates
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Kim Coates , late of Hinesburg, VT
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: June 14, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Gill B. Coats
Executor/Administrator: Gill B. Coats, 1211 Texas Hill Rd, Hinesburg VT 05461 802-482-2427 [email protected].
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/21/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St, PO Box 511 Burlington, VT 05401
