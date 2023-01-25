State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06911 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of JAMES NELSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: JAMES NELSON, late of Hinesburg, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 19, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Angela LaForest
Executor/Administrator: Angela LaForest, c/o Suzanna Miller, Esq., P.O. Box 220 N. Ferrisburgh, VT 05473, 802-777-8297, smiller@millerestatelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/25/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington VT 05402
find, follow, fan us: