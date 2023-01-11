 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Riley | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Riley 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06979

In re ESTATE of Robert Riley

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Robert Riley, late of Colchester, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: January 5, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Laurel Jean Riley

Executor/Administrator: Laurel Jean Riley, 31773 King William Road, West Point, VA 23181, (802) 233-4397, prplcatwoman41@yahoo.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 1/11/2023

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington VT 05402

