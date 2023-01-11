Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Riley 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Robert Riley
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Robert Riley, late of Colchester, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 5, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Laurel Jean Riley
Executor/Administrator: Laurel Jean Riley, 31773 King William Road, West Point, VA 23181, (802) 233-4397, prplcatwoman41@yahoo.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/11/2023
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden County Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington VT 05402
