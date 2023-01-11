Notice to Creditors: Estate of Mary C. Learned 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Mary C. Learned
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Mary C. Learned, late of Milton, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 9, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ John Learned, Terri Learned
Executor/Administrator: John Learned, Terri Learned, 32 Sheldon Road, Milton, Vermont 05468 802-734-2184
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: January 11, 2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St - P.O. Box 511, Burlington VT 05401
