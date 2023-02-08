 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07182 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 08, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07182 

Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Georgina Carrera

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Georgina Carrera, late of Essex, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: January 31, 2023

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nicholas Carrera-Skorstad

Executor/Administrator: Nicholas Carrera-Skorstad, c/o Law Office of Colleen Conti 8 Valleys Edge Jericho, Vermont 05465, cococonti@aol.com, (802) 660-3173

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 2/8/2023

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation