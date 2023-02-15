State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07182 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Georgina Carrera
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Georgina Carrera, late of Essex, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 31, 2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nicholas Carrera-Skorstad
Executor/Administrator: Nicholas Carrera-Skorstad, c/o Law Office of Colleen Conti 8 Valleys Edge, Jericho, Vermont 05465, cococonti@aol.com, (802) 660-3173
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 2/8/2023
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington VT 05401
find, follow, fan us: